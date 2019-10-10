October a busy time in Richland County

MANSFIELD — Fall is in the air and we can smell those hot Apple Donuts by just thinking about them. October is full of great events like Prairie Peddler Festival, Fall Flicker at Kingwood Center Gardens, and the Ohio State Reformatory’s terrifying Blood Prison. Here’s a list of October festivals, fall fun, frights and more

All Month Long

The Ohio Watercolor Society brings a celebration of the water medium to Mansfield for the OWS Watercolor Ohio 2019 Exhibition (through Oct 27) at Mansfield Art Center. This exquisite exhibition will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional artists.

The Fall Flicker (Oct. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25) at Kingwood Center Gardens is a weekly fall festival with activities, food, games, music, pumpkins, and more on Thursday and Friday evenings. Each week will have a different theme as well as “add-on” experiences that can be purchased like learning to create a Pumpkin Fused Glass Pendant or a flashlight tour of the Townsend House.

Test your nerve in Blood Prison (Oct. 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31) at the Ohio State Reformatory, the only haunted house in a real prison.

For a more family-friendly fall outing, check out Fun at The Barnyard Park (Saturdays and Sundays, Oct 5-20) near Bellville. The Barnyard Park offers more than 26 fall attractions each weekend, but you won’t want to miss the Hocus Pocus Trick-or-Treat Trail (Oct 19) or the Glow Night Corn Maze and Scary Hollow Hayrides (Oct 26). W

Wayne’s Country Market will have free fall activities for kids like a straw maze, slides, corn bin, and a zip line during regular business hours through October.

Festivals & Special Events

The Pour One Nine Beerfest 2019 is Oct. 19) at Kingwood Center Gardens and features more than 20 of Ohio’s finest fall brews, hundreds of Jack-o-lanterns, live music, food, and a cigar garden.

Experience a haunted hayride and hike at the Haunting at the Harvest Oct. 18-19 at Malabar Farm State Park. There will be a special movie shown in the barn and family activities at the visitors center.

Trick-or-treat at the Monsterfield Masquerade on Oct 26 in downtown Mansfield. Moe than 60 participating merchants will open their doors to trick-or-treaters and a Halloween parade will follow.

The Malabar Farm Barn Dance is Oct 26 at Malabar Farm State Park. Beginners welcome. Grab your partner and enjoy line and square dancing with a live caller.

Enjoy a Halloween-themed family movie night at the Renaissance Theatre for the Family Film: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct 27.

The Renaissance Performing Arts Association is bringing two stage productions to Theatre 166: “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is Oct. 11-12; and “The Last Five Years” is Oct 25-27.

For more information, visit www.destinationmansfield.com

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_blood-prison.jpg