Changes pending for Bellville Village Council

BELLVILLE – Two current village council members have decided they won’t seek election in November.

Long-time council member Victor Swisher did not file for re-election. Nor did Deborah Dickson, who was appointed to council this year.

The vacancies, which will be effective Jan. 1, mean other council members or the mayor will have to decide who is going to serve.

Swisher said: “I have two young children whose activities I don’t want to miss and my wife Cassie, has launched a successful real estate career with Haring Realty.” He said that “comes with an unpredictable schedule. It’s time for them to come first.”

Swisher joined council in 2014.

He said Bellville is a “village I love and it has been a privilege” to serve.

“I worked alongside great colleagues and together we were able to accomplish some important work.”

That includes coming up with a long-term solution for the local sewer plant problem, which is something the village “has faced for decades,” he said.

“It is now time for someone else to serve.”

He said he has a new position at work, director of engineering at GRI Pumps. And, his family has grown with the birth of a second child.

Dickson said she regrets having to not seek re-election, but that being a “focused and energetic council person requires a commitment of time that I am not able to give.”

Dickson said she has “thoroughly enjoyed” her brief time as a council person.

“The experience provided a great insight into the inner workings of a local government and the other council members made up a team that was productive but fun.”

She worked on the community development committee for council.

Swisher has been active on parks committee matters and for a time served as mayor pro tempore.

Dickson said because of aging parents she doesn’t feel she can devote as much as time as will be needed.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but it would not be fair to the other council members or this community to shortchange them of a full commitment.”

When there are open spots on council, applications are sought, and council members interview candidates. They can appoint someone to council and that person can accept or decline. If no one accepts the post after that process, the mayor then can appoint someone.

