There’s something new to explore at Bellville True Value

BELLVILLE – The long-established hardware store, True Value, has added something that makes its name quite meaningful.

An addition to the store, on the village’s main street, now gives customers lots more to look at.

Rustik Market offers candles, baskets, tables, casual furniture, soup and dip mixes, preserves, floral pieces, linens.

Plus, it gives people the option of contacting the Woods Edge group, which created the display pieces in the shop.

The helpers in the store wear shirts that tell everyone there is now a reason for a woman to go to a hardware store.

Rustik Market is operated by Whitney Smith, who is the spouse of Wesley Smith, the son of Brad Smith, True Value’s owner.

Whitney Smith is a nurse, as is her husband. She said he quit his job to learn the hardware store business. Whitney Smith operated a Rustik Market in Ontario, but closed that in anticipation of opening the Bellville operation.

Kelsey Smith said she was told she could use the front half of the addition, if she wished. She decided to take that step.

In the back of the Rustik Market area, people can look at paints and get those types of supplies.

Kelsey Smith said she had to learn that part of the business.

The Smiths went to Clear Fork, and have two children: Raelyn, 7, and Falyn, 5.

Kelsey Smith said she “loves the town” and likes the fact the community comes in and supports the hardware store.

There was a “soft” opening of the store several weeks ago, Smith said. She had customers who had been regulars at her Ontario store stop in. They came from Shelby, Cleveland and Columbus, she added.

That opening was successful, Smith said. A number of furniture items sold, so the shop area looks as though it has been visited, and patronized.

Rustik Market is busy enough that Smith has four part-time staffers. Many of the food items get sampled out, which adds to sales, she said.

The addition is 3,600 square feet. This brings the total square footage of the True Value hardware to 10,000 square feet, said Brad Smith. There will eventually be restrooms at the back of the addition area, he said.

To find the unique interior design items, Smith said she researched many sales sites. She also has gone to home shows. She believes the selection in the store must change periodically, because people tire of seeing the same items at every visit.

The ramp entrance to Rustik Market is on the north side of the True Value building.

Smith said she wants people to know there are places in the village where they can find gift and personal items. There will be a Christmas open house at the store Nov. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. The shop will be open all day that day, before the open house.

The Woods Edge group is owned by William Hayes, Jr., and does custom trim, molding and cabinetry.

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder Mikayla Knox with Whitney Smith in the Rustik Market that opened in a new addition to True Value Hardware in Bellville.