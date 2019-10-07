Tips for taking care of gross household pests

(StatePoint) While a pest problem can cause embarrassment and concern, you can take comfort in the fact that not only is the problem is more common than you may think, but there are new ways of dealing with insects that can help you manage the problem without using harsh chemicals.

Finding a roach in the home ranked number one in terms of “Grossness,” beating out cleaning the toilet, cleaning the gutters and removing hair from the shower drain, in a recent survey conducted by Zevo, a maker of bug killer sprays and traps that are safe for use around people and pets when used as directed. But beyond the “ew” factor, households will want to manage pest problems for health and safety reasons.

“Cockroaches and filth flies can serve as mechanical vectors for diseases,” points out Dr. Josh Benoit, an entomologist at the University of Cincinnati Department of Biological Sciences. “And ticks, mosquitoes, and kissing bugs can transmit pathogens that cause diseases.”

So, what are some smart, safe ways to prevent bug infestations and manage existing ones? Consider these tips to keep bugs in check this summer and beyond:

• Keep food sealed and stored properly. Get rid of crumbs around the kitchen or anywhere else you eat around the house. Regularly sweeping and wiping down counters can help.

• Prevent buildup of moisture on surfaces and remove standing water to prevent mosquito (and other bug) breeding around the home.

• Never bring in unwashed, used furniture and other objects. Before introducing such items into your home, inspect them carefully.

• Over 90 percent of people are concerned with having bugs in their home, but almost an equal amount are concerned with using traditional insecticide products, according to a Zevo survey, making sprays that don’t contain harsh chemicals a household essential. Made from friendly ingredients, Zevo Instant Action Spray, for example, features essential oils that target nerve receptors active only in insects, not people or pets.

• Bugs often enter homes through garages and open doors. Set up a line of defense by keeping windows, doors and garages closed as much as possible, and by placing chemical-free traps, such as Zevo flying insect traps, in your garage or other areas that get high bug traffic. The traps plug into outlets around the home and use multi-spectrum light technology and a body heat attractant to lure pesky flying bugs to their doom. Though they work 24/7, they are especially effective at night when there are fewer competing light sources. For more information, visit www.zevoinsect.com.

Pest management is always a challenge, but arming yourself with information and effective solutions can help prevent and combat infestations.

