Galion police reports

Wednesday, Oct. 2

12:06 a.m. — After a traffic stop in the 600 block of Harding Way East, one was man was arrested on charges of obstruction and underage consumption.

11:04 a.m. — A report of a missing child was investigated on Richardson Avenue. The child was found hiding inside

12:16 p.m. — A search warrant was issued in the 400 block of South Riblet Street. The K-9 unit assisted at the scene.

4:12 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 600 block of South Boston Street.

7:03 p.m. — A bike was reportedly stolen from a North Columbus Street residence.

10:27 p.m. — An employee of Pizza Hut reported being scammed out of a pizza.

11:07 p.m. — One person was arrested on charges of obstruction and disorderly conduct after an incident in the 800 block of South Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

1:50 a.m. — A wallet was found near Moto Mart.

7:48 a.m. — After a non-injury accident in the 100 block of South Pierce Street, one person was cited for failure to control and driving under suspension. A second person was arrested for falsification.

12:32 p.m. — A was wallet found in the area in Carter Drive.

2 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

3:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street.

7:13 p.m. — After a report of neighbors not getting along on Libby Lane, four disorderly conduct warnings were issued.

Monday, Sept. 30

2:07 a.m. — Police are investigting a reported prowler near Snowmass Drive.

11:32 a.m. — Derrick W. Hawthorne was issued a summons for criminal trespassing in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

12:35 p.m. — Speakers and other items were reported stolen from a truck in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.

5:47 p.m. — Police are looking into a report of a hit-skip accident on Edgewood Drive.

6:10 p.m. — A report of child abuse is being investigated after a report from Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

6:19 p.m. — A juvenile was reported missingin the 800 block of Harding Way East.