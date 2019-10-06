Democratic Ox Roast set for Oct. 12 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Democratic Party will hold its annual Ox Roast and silent auction Oct. 12 at the Crawford County Conservation League, 3477 State Route 98.

State Sen. Nickie J. Antonio, who represents the 23rd District in the Ohio Senate, will be the featured speaker. Her biography notes that she has been a “dedicated champion of workers’ rights, high-quality education, our local governments, equal rights for women and the LGBT community, healthcare for all and fighting the opioid crisis.” Her district includes Parma, Parma Heights, Brooklyn, Brook Park, Lakewood, Middleburg Heights, Linndale and parts of Cleveland’s west side. Before coming to the Ohio Senate, she served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Local Democratic candidates will speak along with Sheriff Scott Kent talking about the upcoming levy. The event will begin with a social time at 6 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. meal of beef and pork sandwiches, beans, cole slaw and homemade desserts.

The suggested ticket price is $20 but organizers will accept any donation with the goal of encouraging attendance. For more information, to purchase tickets or donate a silent auction item, contact any Crawford County Central Committee member or call/text Bob Guinther at 419-571-8679.

Nickie J. Antonio https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Nickie-J.-Antonio.jpg Nickie J. Antonio