Galion-area news briefs

Civil Service Commission to meet Oct. 7

GALION — The City of Galion Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. to review a test for a Motor Equipment Operator 1. The meeting will be held in City Hall.

PPG Meet and Greet Oct. 18 in Crestline

CRESTLINE — PPG Works 26 Crestline is planning a “Meet & Greet” on Friday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Crestline Public Library. There will be changes to view memorabilia, including pictures, scrapbooks, memorial books, plant history. This will be the last Meet and Greet.

Walk-in flu clinics Oct. 7 Oct. 24, Oct. 28

GALION — The Galion City Health Department will have a walk-in flu clinic Monday, Oct. 7, from 3-6 p.m. at Grace Point Church, 683 Portland Way North (Activity Center), Galion. There also are clinics Oct. 24 at the Golden Age Center, 301 S. Market Street from 9 a.m. to noon and on Oct. 28 from 3-6 p.m. in the Activity center at Grace Point Church, 683 Portland Way North

Payment options are cash, check, Medicare, Medicaid, and many private insurances. Those using insurance must provide their current insurance cards at the time of service. If patient has multiple insurance carriers, all cards must be provided. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

Daughters of Union Veterans meet.

GALION — Mary Hetter Keis Tent 91 of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War met Oct. 1 at the home of Marilyn Sipes. President Donna Yaussy was in charge. The relief report included: one flower for deceased, 19 visits to shut-ins, 89 cheer cards sent and 61 volunteer hours served.

Seven members traveled to Mount Cory, Ohio for the Ohio District Meeting on Sept. 28. Tent 91 will be hosting the meeting in September, 2020. It was decided to invite Department President Betsy Potts to our meeting in December. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with gift exchange money going to the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. The meeting will be at the home of Janice Cass.

It is time to start planning toward the 2020 Ohio Department Convention. Tent 91 will be responsible for the Campfire. For the “Good of the Order,” we received some history from Heather Callahan, about three of her great-great grandfathers who were Civil War Veterans. It was very interesting. The next meeting will be at the home of Judy Sanders on Nov. 5.