Friday deadline to enter student essay contest

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot is once again sponsoring a Constitution Essay Contest for students in Crawford County grades 9 -12. This year’s contest commemorates the 232nd anniversary of the U.S. Constitution and seeks to support student learning about the U.S. Constitution and its contribution to the success of our nation.

The entry deadline for the contest is Oct. 4. Essays must address the theme: “The U.S. Constitution was written only for a moral and religious people; it is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Do you agree with this statement by John Adams, our second president? Why or why not? Essays cannot be longer than two typewritten pages Essays must include a cover sheet with the student’s name, address, phone number, grade level and school name. Home-school students’ entries are also welcome.

Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place. Winners will be notified by Oct. 17. Entries must be mailed to FCTP, Box 254, Galion, Ohio 44833. Essays will not be returned, so entrants must make a copy for their records.

From Citizen to Patriot is a non -profit group who has the mission of being an educational forum to the public to promote patriotism through various non-partisan activities that include handing out free pocket Constitutions to all in the county at various county events as part of their Constitution Project. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday in Galion. Call 419-468-2944 for meeting information.