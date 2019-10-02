Butler gearing up for next week’s Applefest, other fall programs

BUTLER – The celebration of fall and its arrival with bright colors, tangy cider and hefty fall squash will be celebrated in Butler next weekend, Oct. 11, 12.

The Butler Applefest is a celebration of apples, and the community. Butler will the talent of of local students and honor a young woman who will be chosen queen.

An area in Butler is blocked off for the fest so stands can be set up, offering apples, of course, plus fall games.

The Applefest is always kicked off with a program that includes local officials that will include Butler mayor Joe Stallard.

On Friday, Oct. 11, students will go to the main stage area on the street next to the Weekley auto dealership. Youngsters in grades one through five will recite, do skits and sing songs to officially open the event.

Cathy Kinley, the wife of former mayor Ken Kinley, and music teacher Katie Swift are collaborating on that project.

Libby Nickoli, principal at Butler Elementary School, said she is posting information about local school events on the Butler school webpage. That information says there will be an early release at 1 p.m. from school Oct. 11, so that kids can get to the Applefest event.

The site shows a colorful notice of the Butler even and notes that students need to turn in permission slips to take part in the Butler Applefest program.

“We hope our families will be able to join us for this very special event,” the website says.

Here is a schedule of other upcoming Butler School events.

A senior citizen breakfast is planned Oct. 17 at the high school at 9 a.m. and a preschool “doughnuts with Dad” program is Oct. 17 at 9:45 a.m.

School events also include harvest parties Oct. 25 in the afternoon. Kids are urged to bring costumes that do not include weapons, blood or gore.

The Butler community “trick or treat” night is Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs and costume judging at the fire station on Elm Street at 6:45 p.m.

