Galion police reports

Thursday, Sept. 26
2:19 a.m. — One man was arrested for obstruction of official business and cited for driving without a license after a traffic stop on Timberlane Drive.
6:41 a.m. — A man was cited for driving under suspension and arrested on a probation after police responded to a report of a man asleep in a vehicle.
7:52 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Fairview Avenue.
10:59 a.m. — A license plate and bracket was reported stolen from a vehicle of a Crew Avenue resident.
12:36 p.m. — Campers illegally parked in he 200 block of Harding Way were ordered to move.
5:21 p.m. — A Boyd Boulevard resident reported a dog being attacked by another dog.
7:57 p.m. — An attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 27
7:25 a.m. — A silver and tan 26-inch bike was found in the 400 block of Harding Way East.
11:26 a.m. — An East Church Street resident reported a bench stolen.
6:16 p.m. — A cell phone was found in Nolen Park.
8:03 p.m. — A cell phone in a flag case was found near Harding Way East.
9:03 p.m. — One person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 500 block of Portland Way North.
9:30 p.m. — A men’s wedding band was found near Columbus Street.
Saturday, Sept. 28
12:03 a.m. — A 33-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct after an incident on East Church Street,
12:52 a.m. — Galion police officers and a police dog assisted Crawford County deputies in catching a person in the 6000 block of Galion-New Winchester Road.
3:22 a.m. — A South Columbus Street resident reported being threatened.
11:11 a.m. — A business owner reported a truck parked in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue. The truck was reportedly stolen in Marion County.
12:23 p.m. — Galion police and the K-9 unit assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of Jackson Road.
3:42 p.m. — A shipping container was tampered with in the 100 block of East Walnut Street.
4:57 p.m. — A South Jefferson Street resident reported being harassed.
8:45 p.m. — A South Market Street reported someone trying to get into their house.
9:48 p.m. — An East Payne Avenue resident reported a man attempted to get into a house.
11:12 p.m. — One person was taken into custody after police responded to an incident in the beer garden at the Oktoberfest.
Sunday, Sept. 29
12 a.m. — A 42-year-old Monnt Vernon was arrested for disorderly conduct after an incident on Public Square.
3:49 a.m. — A domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of West Parson Street.
9:37 a.m. — A black wallet was found in the 100 block of South Market Street.
10:28 a.m. — A driver’s license found in front of the AmVets on Harding Way East.