Galion police reports

Thursday, Sept. 26

2:19 a.m. — One man was arrested for obstruction of official business and cited for driving without a license after a traffic stop on Timberlane Drive.

6:41 a.m. — A man was cited for driving under suspension and arrested on a probation after police responded to a report of a man asleep in a vehicle.

7:52 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:59 a.m. — A license plate and bracket was reported stolen from a vehicle of a Crew Avenue resident.

12:36 p.m. — Campers illegally parked in he 200 block of Harding Way were ordered to move.

5:21 p.m. — A Boyd Boulevard resident reported a dog being attacked by another dog.

7:57 p.m. — An attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 27

7:25 a.m. — A silver and tan 26-inch bike was found in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

11:26 a.m. — An East Church Street resident reported a bench stolen.

6:16 p.m. — A cell phone was found in Nolen Park.

8:03 p.m. — A cell phone in a flag case was found near Harding Way East.

9:03 p.m. — One person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 500 block of Portland Way North.

9:30 p.m. — A men’s wedding band was found near Columbus Street.

Saturday, Sept. 28

12:03 a.m. — A 33-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct after an incident on East Church Street,

12:52 a.m. — Galion police officers and a police dog assisted Crawford County deputies in catching a person in the 6000 block of Galion-New Winchester Road.

3:22 a.m. — A South Columbus Street resident reported being threatened.

11:11 a.m. — A business owner reported a truck parked in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue. The truck was reportedly stolen in Marion County.

12:23 p.m. — Galion police and the K-9 unit assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of Jackson Road.

3:42 p.m. — A shipping container was tampered with in the 100 block of East Walnut Street.

4:57 p.m. — A South Jefferson Street resident reported being harassed.

8:45 p.m. — A South Market Street reported someone trying to get into their house.

9:48 p.m. — An East Payne Avenue resident reported a man attempted to get into a house.

11:12 p.m. — One person was taken into custody after police responded to an incident in the beer garden at the Oktoberfest.

Sunday, Sept. 29

12 a.m. — A 42-year-old Monnt Vernon was arrested for disorderly conduct after an incident on Public Square.

3:49 a.m. — A domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of West Parson Street.

9:37 a.m. — A black wallet was found in the 100 block of South Market Street.

10:28 a.m. — A driver’s license found in front of the AmVets on Harding Way East.