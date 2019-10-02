Bellville-area church, news briefs

Learn about ‘A Faith Journey’ Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Lu Ann Howard will talk about “A Faith Journey: What’s Love Got To Do With It” during the 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Churct St. on Sunday, Oct 6.

Howard will speak about her own faith journey, and how others can explore their journey with a focus on love for others. Howard is a Licensed Social Worker and community lecturer at OSU Mansfield. In the classroom she focuses on making sure social workers practice with social justice as their focus, which is a part of the profession’s Code of Ethics. She is also a Lay Preacher at Grace Episcopal Church in Mansfield.

OGS program on family reunions set for Oct. 18

BELVILLE — Gayle Wilson, president of the Franklin County Genealogical Society, will offer a class on “Family Reunions with Style: A Time for Gathering Family History” on Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m. at the Samuel Isaly Library, Ohio Genealogical Society, 611 State Route 97 West, in Bellville. Please call the library 419-886-1903 and leave your name if you wish to attend this free event.

Fall Hike for Health is Oct. 19

RICHLAND COUNTY — Richland Public Health’s annual “Fall Hike for Health” is Saturday, Oct. 19, at Malabar Farm State Park and Gorman Nature Center in Mansfield. The fall hikes are in their 19th year at Malabar Farm State Park and 5th year at Gorman Nature Center.

Enjoy the beauty of Ohio’s fall colors at both locations with hikes through the woods from 9 a.m. to noon. Hikes are self-guided with suggested start times by 11 a.m. The hikes are on easy trails so everyone in the family can participate. Hikes starting at either Malabar Farm State Park (4050 Bromfield Road) and Gorman Nature Center (2295 Lexington Avenue) generally last 30 to 60 minutes. Adults must accompany children on hikes. Dogs are permitted, but must be on a leash.

Hikers are asked to check in before starting their hikes: at the Visitor’s Center at Malabar Farm and inside the Gorman Nature Center. You will find maps of the walking trails as well as food and beverages for before or after your hike. You can also sign up to receive information on “Just Walk Richland” events and the “Winter Hike for Health” in February, 2020.

Hiking is a healthy form of exercise. The Oct. 19 hike will be held rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Sturdy hiking boots are recommended as the trail conditions may be somewhat slippery. For information, call 419-774-4761.

Order fish until Oct. 4 in Richland County

MANSFIELD — Attention pond owners. Order fish from the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District until October 4. Buyers can choose bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch, hybrid bluegill, redear bluegill, channel catfish, white amur or fathead minnows. Orders and payment are due by Friday, Oct .4. Pick-up is Friday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit https://richlandswcd.net/ or call 419-747-8686.War 2, Korea, Vietnam, Cuban Missile, Iraq and Desert Storm along with 13 Guardians which some of them are also veterans.

Veterans Day planning meet scheduled

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Community Memorial and Patriotic Association Inc will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 at the VFW Alfred I. Harrington Post 3494, 853 Ashland Road, Mansfield. The purpose of the meeting is to make plans for the Mansfield Veterans Day Parade and program.