Galion police reports

Thursday, Sept. 12

3:45 a.m. — Two people were issued summonses for disorderly conduct after police received a report of loud music in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place.

3:30 p.m. — A fight was reported at Galion High School.

3:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street.

4:36 p.m. — A stolen trailer was recovered by Galion and Ontario police in the 300 block of Sherman Street.

9:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported fight at Planet 14. Two people received warnings for disorderly conduct.

Friday, Sept. 13

2:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of North Market Street.

11:01 a.m. — A local doctor reported a suspected case of fraud.

4:06 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Portland Way North and was issued a warning.

11:10 p.m. — A 20-year-old Galion woman was arrested for obstructing official business and driving under suspension. She was nabbed after a foot pursuit on Gill Avenue.

Saturday, Sept. 14

12:20 a.m. — A 44-year-old Galion man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence.

6:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the Grove Avenue area.

7:22 p.m. — After a report of juveniles harassing people on the square, two people were issued disorderly conduct warnings.

8:56 p.m. — Police received a report of a man vandalizing a bathroom at Taco Bell.

Sunday, Sept. 15

12:24 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Charles Street.

2:16 a.m. — After being contacted by Cleveland police, Galion officers conducted a welfare check in the 1200 block of Smith Street. One person was taken to Galion Hospital.

10:22 a.m. — A theft was reported at Circle K.

2:02 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Grand Street.

2:52 p.m. — A syringe was found in a yard in the 800 block of South Street.

6:54 p.m. — A 20-year-old Bucyrus woman was charged with endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving without a valid license and possession of marijuana in the 200 block of Portland Way South.

10:57 p.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

Monday, Sept. 16

10:21 a.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported giving $1,200 to a scam artist.

10:42 a.m. — A cell phone was found in the 700 block of Sunnyside Drive.

11:38 a.m. — Police received a report of a student with vaping instruments at Galion Middle School.

4:16 p.m. — One person was taken to Galion Hospital after police and EMS personnel responded to a child choking at Arby’s.

5:29 p.m. — A wallet was found at Save-A-Lot.

5:58 p.m. — Three people received warnings for disorderly conduct and one person was issued a warning for child endangerment after police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

7:18 p.m. — One woman was arrested on charges of endangering children, falsification and resisting arrest after police received a report of a child being abused at Heise Park.