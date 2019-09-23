Galion police reports

Thursday, Sept. 12
3:45 a.m. — Two people were issued summonses for disorderly conduct after police received a report of loud music in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place.
3:30 p.m. — A fight was reported at Galion High School.
3:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street.
4:36 p.m. — A stolen trailer was recovered by Galion and Ontario police in the 300 block of Sherman Street.
9:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported fight at Planet 14. Two people received warnings for disorderly conduct.
Friday, Sept. 13
2:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of North Market Street.
11:01 a.m. — A local doctor reported a suspected case of fraud.
4:06 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Portland Way North and was issued a warning.
11:10 p.m. — A 20-year-old Galion woman was arrested for obstructing official business and driving under suspension. She was nabbed after a foot pursuit on Gill Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 14
12:20 a.m. — A 44-year-old Galion man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence.
6:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the Grove Avenue area.
7:22 p.m. — After a report of juveniles harassing people on the square, two people were issued disorderly conduct warnings.
8:56 p.m. — Police received a report of a man vandalizing a bathroom at Taco Bell.
Sunday, Sept. 15
12:24 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Charles Street.
2:16 a.m. — After being contacted by Cleveland police, Galion officers conducted a welfare check in the 1200 block of Smith Street. One person was taken to Galion Hospital.
10:22 a.m. — A theft was reported at Circle K.
2:02 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Grand Street.
2:52 p.m. — A syringe was found in a yard in the 800 block of South Street.
6:54 p.m. — A 20-year-old Bucyrus woman was charged with endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving without a valid license and possession of marijuana in the 200 block of Portland Way South.
10:57 p.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
Monday, Sept. 16
10:21 a.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported giving $1,200 to a scam artist.
10:42 a.m. — A cell phone was found in the 700 block of Sunnyside Drive.
11:38 a.m. — Police received a report of a student with vaping instruments at Galion Middle School.
4:16 p.m. — One person was taken to Galion Hospital after police and EMS personnel responded to a child choking at Arby’s.
5:29 p.m. — A wallet was found at Save-A-Lot.
5:58 p.m. — Three people received warnings for disorderly conduct and one person was issued a warning for child endangerment after police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Libby Lane.
7:18 p.m. — One woman was arrested on charges of endangering children, falsification and resisting arrest after police received a report of a child being abused at Heise Park.