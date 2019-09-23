College Credit Plus program keeps growing at NC State

MANSFIELD — A record number of regional high school students are receiving college credit at no cost to their families through North Central State College this fall. Currently 1,278 students — from 55 high schools — are taking 8,264 credits on the NC State campus, in their high schools, or online.

This represents a 7 percent increase from the prior year, and a 5 percent increase in credits.

Overall, fall enrollment at NC State has increased to 3,031, a 2.2 percent increase over fall 2018. Further, total credits have increased to 24,856, a 1 percent increase.

“Families of high school students are saving nearly $1.4 million in college tuition this fall,” said NC State President Dorey Diab. “But just as important, many are choosing to continue with us after high school because they see the value of an NC State education.”

There are currently 313 students enrolled that graduated high school in 2019.

Nearly 50 percent of these students took courses through NC State while in high school. A major reason these students have chosen NC State is the overall value NC State represents. The college has increased the awarding of merit-based scholarships by more than $1 million in the last four years, most notably through the Tuition Freedom Scholarship that covers general tuition costs up to an associate degree.

New programs have also attracted students. NC State has 46 students enrolled within its bachelor’s program in Mechanical Engineering Technology, including 12 taking coursework at the junior level. Many of these juniors just graduated from NC State’s College-NOW program in spring as part of College Credit Plus in high school. As they continue their pursuit of NC State’s new baccalaureate degree, many are receiving state STEM scholarships.

Finally, President Diab attributed the increase in enrollment to ongoing success strategies in the classroom and student services. Entering students (excluding CCP) who persist to the next fall has increased by 11 percentage points the past five years.

“We are driven to help students meet their goals, and it is showing in our results,” said Diab.

