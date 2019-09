BUCYRUS — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s office, Logan Houle who was reported missing on Sept, 16, 2019 from Mansfield has bee located.

Houle was Logan was located in Sulphur Springs, in Crawford County. He is safe and the matter is still under investigation.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_1280x720_70612C00-KEPME3.jpg