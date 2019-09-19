Best seat in the house?

Photo by Don Tudor

Elementary school students from all over Galion were the focus of the pregame show Friday night at Heise Park Stadium. These kids hitched on the back of some other students on the track. All of the kids were introduced to the Tigers’ faithul before the game. The game was called before halftime due to a thunderstorm. The Tigers won 42-0.

