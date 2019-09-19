North Central State now offering bachelor’s degrees

MANSFIELD — This fall, North Central State college welcomed 45 students into the Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology (BASMET). Twelve students are taking junior level classes, the first junior level classes offered at NC State in its fifty-year history of serving the communities of North Central Ohio. Ten of the junior level students are alumni of our College Now Engineering program, which is a dual enrollment partnership with Pioneer Career and Technology Center. This program allows high school juniors and seniors to dually enroll at North Central State and earn an associate’s degree from which they graduate several weeks prior to earning their high school diploma.

Greg Timberlake, Dean of NC State’s Business, Industry and Technology Division sees great futures for these students, “What this means, at a time when our area’s manufacturing companies are faced with significant human resource shortages, is that many students can now graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology prior to turning 21 or even 20 years of age. With one of the lowest tuition rates in the state, North Central State College is offering a path to no or low debt education and access to a bachelor’s degree with significant earning potential right here in our home communities.”

The lead instructors for the program are Mr. Dan Wagner and Mr. Mike Beebe. Both are long-time residents of the area and long-time engineers involved in and with area companies. Dan is an active member of the Regional Manufacturing Coalition formed in Richland County, and relied heavily on help from these local industry engineers in designing the curriculum. Mr. Beebe, who holds a number of patents reflecting engineering creativity, is leading our efforts to ensure that our Project Based Learning efforts in this new program and all engineering programs at NCSC incorporate projects from area businesses. Currently, these companies are hosting our students in engineering projects outside of the classroom: Stoneridge, Mansfield Engineering Components, Skybox Packaging, and the Ohio Historical Society.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_NCSC-bachelor-programs.jpg