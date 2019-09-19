Nominations sought for Richland County SWCD election

MANSFIELD — The Richland Soil & Water Conservation District Board is seeking interested, conservation-minded, local leaders to promote conservation of the county’s natural resources through education, planning and technical assistance which are key to the success of the District. One Board Supervisor will be publicly elected by a special general election held during the District’s Annual Celebration on November 7, 2019.

Board Supervisors are elected to a three-year term as a public official, serve without pay and are granted certain authority under Chapter 901 of the Ohio Revised Code. Supervisors advocate for the District, participate in monthly board meetings, assist with programs and attend area and state meetings.

Anyone who is a resident of Richland County and at least 18 years old is eligible to run for Board Supervisor. Nominations of candidates for the Richland SWCD Board of Supervisors can be made 2 ways:

1. The SWCD Nominating Committee can make a nomination and submit the SEL-4a form by September 23, 2019

2. Nomination is made by a Richland county resident seeking nomination with ten valid signatures on the SELF-5 form by October 3, 2019. Signatures must be from individuals who are eighteen years of age or older that own or occupy land within Richland County.

Nomination forms and more information may be requested by contacting Erica Thomas, Richland SWCD Administrator, by calling 419-747-8686 or email thomas.erica@richlandswcd.net. Additional information may be by calling 419-747-8686 or online at https://richlandswcd.net/ .

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

