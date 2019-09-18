Teen reported missing from Mansfield

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has taken a report of a missing teenager. , 17, reportedly took off on foot from a residence in Liberty Township. Logan was wearing all black clothing, has brown hair, is 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He is suspected to be with mother, Tiffany Houle, in the Toledo area. He attends school at Mansfield Senior , but did not show up for school. If anyone has contact with him or information about his whereabouts please call the Crawford County Sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906.