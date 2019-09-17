Man arrested in Bucyrus on aggravated burglary charge

MANSFIELD — Dimitri Austin Mills, 18m was charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, Wednesday by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Mills learned that his ex-girlfriend was seeing another man. Mills went to his ex-girlfriends residence at 1121 Clayberg Road, Lot 94. in Greenwich at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The releases alleges Mills entered the residence without permission and began threatening his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Mills presented a firearm and threatened to shoot the ex-girlfriend and the new boyfriend while they were lying in bed with two young children, ages three and four. Mills struck the male in the face three times with a closed fist. Mills then left the residence, getting into a vehicle and shooting in an unknown direction.

Law enforcement made contact with Mills in Bucyrus, where he denied ever being in the area of the victim’s residence. Multiple witnesses gave a description of clothes Mills was wearing when at the victim’s residence. He was wearing those items when he contacted at his home in Bucyrus.

Also, a 40-caliber Hi-Point pistol was located in a vehicle that matched a description of the one allegedly used at the victim’s home.

