One arrested on drug charges at Libby Lane apartment

GALION —A 40-year-old Galion woman has been arrested on charges of trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence, according to a news release.

Melissa Thomas, 40, of 425 Libby Lane, Apartment B1, was arrested Sept. 4 as law enforcement officials capped off a drug investigation by simultaneously serving a couple search warrants at Apartments B1 and B4 at the Wyandot Square Apartments on Libby Lane.

“These search warrants were the result of a several month long joint investigation into drug trafficking, with the assistance of School Resource Officer Ralph Burwell and Crawford County sheriff detectives,” Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield said. “Our agencies continue to work together for the betterment of our entire community. Our goal continues to be to work for our communities to make them safer and drug free.”

During the search, officers seized suspected methamphetamine, several different types of prescription drugs, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Members of the Galion Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Crawford County Special Response Team, were involved in the investigation.

The Crawford County prosecutor’s office will determine if additional charges will be filed.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_drug-bust.jpg