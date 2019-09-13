Oktoberfest organizer updates Galion City Council

GALION — With the Galion Oktoberfest returning to Historic Uptowne Galion in a couple more weeks, event organizer Jim Hedges briefed members of Galion City Council on festival preparations Tuesday.

Hedges said all is well for the festival’s return after a one-year absence, but there will be some changes. The festival is Oct. 26, 27 and 28.

The music this year will be a little more online with the festival of 20 or 30 years ago when thousands descended on Galion for the annual party. North central Ohio’s Jessica Hannan will take to the stage at 8 p.m. Friday and on Saturday Ultimate Ozzy — a Black Sabbath tribute band — and Dirty Deeds ACDC — a Bon Scott Tribute Band — play at 7 and 9 p.m. Bon Scott was the lead vocalist for ACDC.

Hedges has moved the stage to the square from it’s usual spot on Harding Way and Union Street. A beer garden is also planned on the square, which he said will be policed.

There will be some new vendors this year and there will be carnival rides, including rides for children. New this year is a merchants tent that will be available. Hedges said there is still space available and if a second tent is needed, he will be happy to provide it.

Hedges said he is organizing the event this year. Kent Gimbel gave up the spot last year, after having organized the festival for several years. Next year, a committee will take over the organizational aspects of Oktoberfest. He also hopes in the future to bring back and Oktoberfest parade and a queen’s pageant.

There will be games and events for kids, a pie-eating contest, and an ugly dog contest. For information on renting a spot in the merchants tent stop in or call Hedges at his business Memory Lane, 125 Harding Way West.

Also, Galion resident Brett Bennett, AKA Grimlock, a member of the League of Riders Motorcycle Club in Galion and an owner of Downtown Vapor Lounge, told council members of his intent to open a tattoo parlor in Galion. He said is aware that tattoo parlors are classified in a local ordinance as ‘adult entertainment.’ but hopes that designation can be changed.

“The stigma of tattoos and tattoo parlors have changed,” he said. “It’s not like it was before. Not all guys with tattoo are bad guys.”

Grimlock is looking at opening his business on Harding Way, not far from Downtown Vapor Lounge.

“I’ve lived here since 2001,” he said. “Galion is a nice, peaceful town. We hope to add something new here. We’re looking at licensed artists, it’s going to be clean. I think it’s something that can add to the downtown area and bring a few jobs and some new people here.”

City council members passed several ordinances Tuesday, including chang two that make changes to the Galion codified ordinances. They have to do with who is to provide safety inspections for the city and who will be in charge of making sure oversized and heavy trucks stay out of some alleys in the community.

An ordinance to allow the city to advertise for bids for window work and painting at the depot was approved as was an ordinance officially changing the zoning of a large area of Galion’s east side from MHR (Manufactured Home Residential) to R1-D (Single Family Residential). That change has gone through the legislative process — including public hearings — and the passage is the final step in the process.

Also passed were ordinances updating language to the city’s Utility Billing Police and an ordinance allowing the city to advertise for bids to take down trees as part of the 2019 Live Line Tree Clearing Project.

Legislation authorization to purchase a parcel of land for Galion’s bike path project and legislation authorizing a Wetland Mitigation Purchase Agreement for property near Ohio 598 and U.S. 30 were tabled.

Local business owner plans to open tattoo parl0r on Harding Way