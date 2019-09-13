Galion police reports

Wednesday, Sept. 11

10:24 a.m. — Police received a report of people asking for money in the 100 block of East Walnut Street.

11;43 a.m. — A purse was reported stolen from a shopping cart on Carter Drive. It was found in another cart.

5:22 p.m. — Police received a report of a possible sex offense.

6:40 p.m. — Police received a report of a child assaulting a toddler in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

7:49 p.m. — One person was issued a warning for trespassing after he refused to leave a residence in the 300 block of East Payne Avenue.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

5:05 p.m. — A juvenile was warned about being unruly after being reported missing.

5:21 p.m. — Police received a report of kids yelling at cars and walking in the road near Fairview Avenue area. Police talked to the kids and told them to behave.

Monday, Sept. 9

3:55 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Smith Street.

6:36 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

7:55 a.m. — One person was issued a summons for falsification after reportedly creating a flyer and posting it around the Grove Avenue area.

9:59 a.m. — Police responded to domestic dispute in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street and separated those involved.

3:09 p.m. — One person was issued a citation for driving in a crosswalk at Portland Way North and Heise Park Lane

3:12 p.m. — Police received a report of juveniles vaping at Heise Park and warned on person about allowing a minor to do so.

3:51 p.m. — A Galion Building and Loan employee reported getting a counterfeit $100 bill.

7:03 p.m. — Officers assisted Galion Community Hospital staff with an uncooperative patient.