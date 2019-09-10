Clear Fork hall of fame inducts four more

BELLVILLE — Four new members of the Clear Fork Valley Athletic Hall of Fame were honored Friday night at the Corral before the Colts game with Granville. They were inducted Saturday night at the high school.

The new inductees are Matthew Blubaugh, Dan Sparks, Bryan Thorne and Brendan Liberti.

Blubaugh helped take the Clear Fork wrestling program to a new level. He was the 1992 J.C. Gorman “Bill Flanagan” Most Valuable Wrestler. He is the only Colt to ever be so honored. He was a three time J.C. Gorman champion. During his four years as a varsity wrestler, he was a two-time state qualifier and twice Clear Fork MVP.

Sparks was Clear Fork’s head football coach from 1988 to 2000, leading the Colts to a 93-45 record during that span. His teams won four Mohican Area Conference championships and made seven playoff appearances. He coached 18 All-Ohio players in The Valley.

Bryan Thorne, who played for Sparks, was the first Colt running back to put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He was twice Honorable Mention All-Ohio as well as firstteam all conference and was named the top offensive player by his teammates. He played in the North Central Ohio Football coaches association McDonald’s All Star game. He was also part of a Clear Fork 4×400 relay team that finished third in the state indoors.

Liberti was a first-team All-Ohio selection in baseball in 2010, when he helped lead Clear Fork to a Division III state title. He was Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year in 2010. That year, he hit .505, scored 51 runs and led the team in doubles, triples and home run. As a pitcher he had the most wins with nine and had a 1.47 ERA for the Colts.