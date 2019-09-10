Sunday, Sept. 8

1:21 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

7:25 p.m. — A syringe found in a yard in the 200 block of South Pierce Street was turned over to officers for proper disposal.

8:23 p.m. — Police warned a resident in the 300 block of West Atwood Street after a report was received of a dog being abused.

Saturday, Sept. 7

2 a.m. — A 50-year-old Galion, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct at Circle K

2:46 a.m. — A 44-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication at Circle K.

10 a.m. — A 36-year-old Galion man was arrested in the 200 block of South Street on charges of selling alcohol to a minor.

1:24 p.m. — After a traffic stop in the 700 block of Maple Heights, a 34-year-old Galion, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

1:47 p.m. — A 37-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

2:06 p.m. — A worker reported a ladder stolen in the 1200 block of Dawsett Avenue.

7:30 p.m. — Police received a report of possible child neglect in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 6

3:56 a.m. — An assault was reported in the 300 block of Chevy Chase Drive.

7:04 a.m. — Police assisted Children Services personnel in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

9:10 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested on a probation violation and 1n 18-year-old man for possession of drugs in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.

2:18 p.m. — Police received two reports of students with vaping paraphernalia or cigarettes on the Galion City Schools campus.

5:47 p.m. — Two people were warned for disorderly conduct after a dispute in the 100 block of Easton Way.

7:45 p.m. — A resident of South Boston Street reported seeing a dead cat hanging in a tree.

11:32 p.m. — Two people — a 32-year-old Galion woman and a 37-year-old Mansfield man — were arrested for possession of drugs and parole violations — in the 100 block of North Liberty Street.