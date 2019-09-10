Galion police hostfirearms training course

GALION — The Galion Police Department recently hosted a Lights, Sights and Lasers training at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office shooting range.

The Lights, Sights and Lasers training class is a national tour that is a free class for law enforcement officers.

Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield, said 32 officers from agencies across Ohio participated in this advanced training Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. Each day consisted of three hours of classroom instruction and five hours of range time. The class was instructed by Wes Doss, founder of Khyber Interactive and Associates, LLC.

“We would like to thank Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent, Bucyrus Chief of Police David Koepke, Galion Fraternal Order of Police, the Crawford County Special Deputies, Kurtzman’s Sanitation, Rumpke Waste and Recycling and all others who volunteered their support,” Saterfield said.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_69625991_2515667828500076_4731284712838922240_n.jpg