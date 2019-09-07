Galion area news briefs

Crawford County PERI chapter to meet

GALION — Crawford County PERI Chapter 85 will meet at noon on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at The Galion Moose, 520 S. Market St. Our Speaker will be Eliza Cole, district manager of Born. Meal reservations need to be in by Sept. 8. Call 419-562-8285 or 419-563-4973 for information or to make reservations.

AAA a senior driving course Oct. 23, 24

BUCYRUS — A AAA Senior Driving Program is planned Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This program is for seniors age 60 and older. AAA’s state-approved program is designed to keep seniors up-to-date on the latest risk-reducing driving techniques. Because the course is approved by the state, insurance companies are required to give a discount to those who successfully complete this course. Discounts vary by insurance carrier.

Please check with your insurance agent to see what your insurance carrier offers. Classes are taught by a AAA certified instructor and lunch will be provided. Attendance is required both days to be eligible for insurance discounts and there will also be a test at the end. For information or to register, call Kellie O’ Riordan at 614-431-7882. This class must have 12 participants in order to be held, so please leave your phone number when calling in your reservation in case there are not enough to have the class.

Road project altering entry to Mohican Forest

RICHLAND COUNTY — On Monday, Sept. 3, State Route 97 was closed to thru traffic as crews started work to reconstruct the outside six foot of road in that area. Access will be maintained to the Mohican-Memorial State Forest throughout the duration of the project.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, crews will be working on the east end of the project, so access to the forest from State Route 3 will be detoured to the west entrance from State Route 97. Motorists will only be able to access the west entrance to the park during this time.

Access from the west side of the forest is expected to last until Monday, Sept. 9, at which time access will then switch to the the east side of the project, while crews work on the west side of the project.

DD board to meet Sept. 19

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Bucyrus.