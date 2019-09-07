Galion police reports

Wednesday, Sept. 4

1:38 a.m. — One person was arrested for obstructing official business after a traffic stop on Ohio 19.

10:13 a.m. — A driver’s license was found at Heise Park

12:13 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of child abuse after being contacted by Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

3:44 p.m. — Police received a report of kids harassing other people in the 600 block of Grove Avenue.

11:07 p.m. — A dog was reported stolen by a North Market Street resident.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

10:23 a.m. — Officers assisted the city building inspector in the 300 block of Sherman Street.

4:03 p.m. — Two people received warnings for disorderly conduct after police responded to an incident in the 600 block of Grove Avenue.

Monday, Sept. 2

2:32 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

2:22 p.m. — Police received a report of small children playing outside alone in the 500 block of North Columbus Street.

3:45 p.m. — A 18-year-old Mansfielder was arrested for falsification in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

4:52 p.m. — Police received a report of children playing in the road in the 300 block of Clymer Avenue.

6:28 p.m. — One person was arrested for gross sexual imposition after policed responded to a reported sexual assault.

10:18 p.m. — A fight was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019

1:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Harding Way East.

10:49 a.m. — Galion police and Chidren Services responded to the 200 block of Wilson Street after a report of child abuse.

3:41 p.m. — A 53-year-old Galion man was arrested for endangering children in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

3:39 a.m. — Two people were cited for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Harding Way West.

4:39 p.m. — Police received a report of someone breaking into vehicles at Sleep Inn.

6:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Maple Heights.