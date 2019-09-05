Lady Colts knock off River Valley in MOAC soccer opener

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork hosted River Valley at the Corral on Wednesday and opened Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play with a 9-0 win.

Savanah Jackson got things started early for Clear Fork, scoring in the first minute of action with a strike from 20 yards out. Clear Fork continued to put shots on goal, but it wasn’t until the 38th minute that Lilly Wortman ran onto an excellent through-ball from Torri Curry and beat River Valley keeper Savanna Parkman for a 2-0 lead at half. Parkman worked hard all night finishing with 18 saves on the evening.

The second half would see the Lady Colts wear down the Vikings, putting seven more goals on the scoreboard. Wortman got a second goal and added an assist. Curry posted a goal to go along with her first-half assist. Carly McCue had two goals and an assist. Emily Hart added a goal and had three assists. Kylie Davidson and Morgan Galco rounded the scoring on the evening with a goal each. Isabella Therrien and Trinity Cook (2) contributed with assists.

River Valley managed only 1 shot on goal. That was saved by Clear Fork’s Morgan Shafer.

Clear Fork raised its record to 2-2-0 this season and is 1-0-0 in MOAC play. It was River Valley’s first loss and they fall to 4-1-0 and 2-1-0. Next up for the Colts is a home game vs. Galion Sept. 9.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_girls-feature-soccer.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Third-girls-soccer-feature.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_another-girls-soccer-feature.jpg