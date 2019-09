BELLVILLE — SR 13/97, within the Village of Bellville, will close Wednesday, Sept. 11 due to the annual Bellville Street Fair. SR 13/97 will be closed between Durbin Ave. and Ogle St.

The detour route for southbound motorists is west on Ogle St, south on Belle St., east on Durbin Ave., and back to SR 13/97.

The detour route for northbound motorists is east on Durbin Ave., north on Huron St., and west on Ogle St., and back to SR 13/97. The road is expected to reopen Saturday, Sept. 15.