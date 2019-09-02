September is National Preparedness Month

RICHLAND COUNTY— National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning now and throughout the year.

It’s an opportunity to remind us that we all must prepare ourselves and our families for when an emergency happens. This year’s National Preparedness Month will focus on that planning, with an overarching theme: Prepared, Not Scared.

The goal of National Preparedness Month is to increase the overall number of individuals, families, and communities that engage in preparedness actions at home, work, business, school, and place of worship. All individuals should take time to learn lifesaving skills such as CPR and first aid, and check insurance policies and coverage for the hazards you may face, such as flood, earthquakes, and tornadoes. Make sure to consider the costs associated with disasters and save for an emergency. Also, know how to take practical safety steps like shutting off water and gas.

The devastating hurricanes of the past few years and wildfires of 2018 and 2019 have reminded the nation of the importance of preparing for disasters. Often, we will be the first ones in our communities to take action after a disaster strikes and before first responders arrive, so it is important to prepare in advance to help yourself and your community.

The website www.ready.gov is an excellent tool for preparedness information with information and links to additional resources. There you’ll find information on how to make a disaster or emergency plan.

Richland Public Health also has plenty of local disaster information at our emergency preparedness page. It’s located under the “Your Home” link at richlandhealth.org: https://richlandhealth.org/home-health/emergency-preparedness/ There, you will find a alphabetical listing of 60 downloadable PDF documents from the American Public Health Association (APHA) covering a variety of Emergency Preparedness issues.

Also on that site you will find a link to the Richland Public Health Emergency Response Plan, created along with the Shelby City Health Department. This plan was approved by the Ohio Department of Health as part of Ohio’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP).

