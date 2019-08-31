Election results, Outstanding Cooperator Award winner announced at SWCD annual meeting

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recently had its 74th annual meeting at The Loft at Pickwick Place.

Congratulations to Nathan Brause and Ben Stuckey, who were elected to the Crawford SWCD Board of Supervisors for three-year terms beginning January 1, 2020. Shawn Rowlinson also was a candidate. The Crawford SWCD is always looking for conservation leaders to fill this important role. Call the SWCD office at 419-562-8280, ext. 3 for information.

This year’s outstanding cooperator award, sponsored by Ag Credit, went to Jason and Lesley Kalb. Jason and Lesley Kalb’s conservation practices include grassed waterways, rock chutes, drainage control structures, filter strips, CRP SAFE, hardwood tree planting, riparian tree planting, hayland buffers and cover crops. They also utilize conservation tillage practices: including no-till and strip till. The Kalbs were a demonstration farm for manure side-dressed corn and work with our office with nutrient management including a comprehensive nutrient management plan (CNMP) for manure nutrients, precision nutrient management and precision nutrient placement technology.

Atmospheric scientist Aaron Wilson, from The Ohio State University and Senior Research Associate at the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center, was the featured speaker. His comments focused on local impacts to changing weather patterns, particularly on the agricultural sector.

Special recognition was given to the 45 affiliate members who assisted the district by donating $4,313 to the upcoming 2020 programs. Their donations help the SWCD provide the many outreach programs that educate current and future landowners about the importance and techniques of using conservation practices on the land.

The Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District appreciates all of the individuals who have cooperated with the district over the last 74 years by realizing the importance of conservation practices on the land and recognizing that our current generation must continue to work to protect all of our natural resources for future generations.

