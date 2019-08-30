Richland County road construction report for next week

MANSFIELD — Here is the ODOT District 3 weekly construction report for Richland County for next week. ODOT works with its contractors to reduce the size of work zones and open as many lanes as possible over holiday weekends. Work will continue as usual on Tuesday, September 3.

US Route 30 Resurfacing Project

US 30, from just west of the Lexington/Springmill interchange to the SR 309 interchange, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Daily/nightly lane closures will tentatively begin Monday, August 12 for pavement repairs. Lane widths will be reduced to 11’ in each direction during the duration of the project. The project is expected to be complete August 2020.

US Route 30: Bridge Repairs (new)

US 30, at the Reed Road overpass bridge, will single lane closures for a bridge repair project. The project is expected to be complete October 2019.

US Route 42

US 42, from Grace St. in the City of Mansfield to Baney Rd. in the City of Ashland, will have intermittent lane closures for a resurfacing project. Crews will perform night work as needed from Crider Rd. to Stewart Rd. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete October 2019.

Interstate 71

I-71, between CR 32 (Mock Rd.) to the Ashland County line, will have daily and nightly lane closures northbound and southbound for a resurfacing project. Crews will have nightly lane closures northbound and southbound for smoothness profiling and deck sealing. The project is expected to be complete September 2019.

State Route 97 (update)

SR 97, between the Richland/Ashland County line and SR 3, will close Tuesday, September 3 for a resurfacing project. The detour route for eastbound motorists is SR 97 to SR 95, northeast on SR 95 to SR 39, southeast on SR 39 to SR 3, southwest on SR 3 to SR 97, and reverse for westbound motorists. Local traffic will still have access onto SR 97; however, access will only be allowed by entering the zone westbound or eastbound on SR 97. The Project Engineer will work with those who need access and notify them which direction they will be allowed to enter the zone. The entire project is expected to be complete October 2019.

