Bellville area news, church Briefs

Barn dance Saturday at Malabar Farm

LUCAS — An old fashioned Barn Dance is set for Saturday, Aug. 31 from 7-10 p.m. in the Main Barn at Malabar Farm State Park, 4050 Bromfield Road. The dance, a celebration of the 25th anniversary of an historic barn rasing, will include great music, callers, square and line dancing. This dance is part of a weekend of activities commemorating the Barn Raising by the Timber Framers Guild of North America who rebuilt the barn after a tragic fire. For more information about the other activities please visit malabarfarm.org/Events. The dance costs $1 for persons 12 and older. Children are free. Concessions will be available.

Steve Cook to speak Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Steve Cook, of Wooster, will be the speaker Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. Cook will discuss “Principles and Practical Jurisprudence,” and how Unitarian Universalist principles help in the arraignment, hearings and trials of misdemeanor defendants. He also will share information about the roles of justice, equity, compassion, dignity and acceptance in a real-life court setting.

He is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Emeritus, and was director of the New Business Legal Clinic and the Trial Litigation Clinic at the University of Akron School of Law. For more information, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org

Rummage sale at Little Washington Congregational Church

MANSFIELD — It’s time for the annual rummage sale at Little Washington Congregational Church. Mark your calendar for Sept. 11, 12 and 13. Sale hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. On Friday, Aug. 13 all clothing may be purchased at a cost of $1 per bag.

In addition to sale items, there will be homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts available for purchase. The sale is sponsored by Women’s Fellowship group at the church.