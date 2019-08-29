Special meeting for Galion City Council at 5 p.m. Friday

GALION — A special meeting of the Galion City Council has bee called by councilmembers Gail Baldinger, Thomas Fellner, and Mark Triplett for Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

The purpose of the meeting is for the following:

a. Ordinance No. 2019-52 (2nd Reading), Amending 2019 Appropriations;

b. Ordinance No. 2019-55 (2nd Reading); Amending Ordinance No. 2019-29 – Bid Stoplight

c. Ordinance No. 2019-56 (2nd Reading); Bridge Inspection Program

d. Ordinance No. 2019-59 (2nd Reading); Easement – Hosford Road