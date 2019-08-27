It’s time to turn in those old tires: Aug. 31 a Tire Amnesty Day in Richland County

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health, in partnership with Richland County Solid Waste Authority, is sponsoring a “Richland County Tire Amnesty Day.”

Richland County residents can dispose of up to ten (10) passenger tires for FREE on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (OR unless tire collection capacity is met prior to 2 p.m., total capacity approximately 2,000 tires). The event is at the Richland County Fairgrounds with entrance off Lantz Road.

This program is for Richland County residents ONLY. Proof of residence required: show your driver’s license or utility bill.

Only up to 10 car/light pick­–up tires permitted.

Tires must be off rims and they must be free of water/fluids.

For more information see: https://richlandhealth.org/tire-amnesty-day/

“Disposing of tires from your property is important for mosquito control,” said Joe Harrod, Director of Environmental Health at Richland Public Health. “Water that collects inside scrap tires can become a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests.”

Did you know?: Each year, automobiles produce 246 million waste tires in the United States alone. Recycling tires keeps harmful chemicals out of our earth, water, and air.

