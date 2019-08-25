Thomas Kranz named 2019 Outstanding Senior Citizen for Richland County

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. has named Thomas Kranz the 2019 Outstanding Senior Citizen for Richland County. He and eight other recipients were honored during a program at Hawkins Corner.

Kranz was nominated by Mt. Hope Lutheran Church. In his nomination it was shared that “Tom has been a lifelong resident of Shiloh, OH, graduating from Shiloh High School, class of 1956. Tom began his farming career even before graduation, as he began farming with his father, Paul. Tom continued his farming career while also adding in service to his church, community, township and county. That service continues today 63 years after his graduation …”

Tom also has been active in the community, serving on various boards including Church Council, Richland County Soil & Conservation Board, Farm Bureau, Shiloh Community Grange and the ASCS Board.

“His volunteer service to countless organizations over the years, especially during the past 20+ years as a senior, are a witness to his commitment to his church and community,” Mt. Hope Lutheran Church said on the nomination form.

Mayor Tim Redden, Commissioner Tony Vero, Mayor Eugene Parkison, Commissioner Darrell Banks, Mayor Randy Hutchinson, Mayor Tim Theaker, Commissioner Marilyn John, and Mayor Teri Brenkus joined Mr. Kranz to recognize him as the Richland County honoree for his achievements and contributions.

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot.)

