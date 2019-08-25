Bruce Waite 5k celebrates legacy, learningEvent fights Mesothelioma as the only ‘Miles for Meso’ race in Ohio

MANSFIELD — The Bruce A. Waite 5K celebrates eight years fighting back against mesothelioma and honoring the life of former Mansfield Senior High School teacher (1959-1989), Bruce Waite, who died of the terrible disease in 2003. The event draws crowds from all over the United States and boasts a following of Bruce’s family, friends, students, and those directly affected by the battle against this cancer. The 5K event is Sunday, Sept. 15 at Ontario High School, 457 Shelby Ontario Road. Registration is at 1 p.m. and the race starts 2 p.m. This is the only Miles for Meso race in Ohio. Walkers, runners, and cheering sections welcome!

Registration is $20 ($25 after Sept. 8) and a Miles for Meso long-sleeved shirt is guaranteed for the first 200 registered. Awards are given for overall top male/female in each age group for this chip-timed race. The day is full of high-energy fun, food, butter-soft race shirts, unsurpassed hospitality, and everybody’s favorite emcee, Ken Bill. There’s even a quilt raffle, available the day of the race or by contacting the event director at info@brucewaite5k.com. Visit the race Facebook page for even more info: https://www.facebook.com/brucewaite5k.

According to annual participant Gordon Lieb from Austin, TX, “Bruce Waite was a bright light, a touchstone, and a friend to me, like he was for so many people. The Bruce Waite 5K is just the most tangible celebration of his memory and legacy. Bruce would be proud of the group that gathers to celebrate him each fall, and I think he’d be just a bit embarrassed by all the attention as well … the thought of which makes me smile.”

Lieb concluded, “Jill and her team have created such a wonderful atmosphere around the race, and being surrounded by Bruce’s amazing wife, former students, and everyone who admired him so much is a positive contrast to the gravity of the cause.”

As for the cause, “The Bruce A. Waite Miles for Meso 5K Run/Walk is an incredible event raising mesothelioma awareness and honoring the life and memory of Bruce Waite,” said Mary Hesdorffer, Executive Director of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. “We applaud Jill Waite for her dedication to organizing this annual fundraiser, now in its eighth year, that has raised over $75,000 to support the Meso Foundation’s mission to eradicate mesothelioma.” Mesothelioma is a cancer caused from asbestos exposure and can take 30-40 years to manifest.

“I am blown away by the support and success of the event,” says Jill Waite, Race Director and daughter of Bruce Waite. “I just wanted to honor my father and create an event to fight back and help others in some way as they face the monster (mesothelioma) that wreaks havoc on their lives.”

Bruce Waite was an avid runner for over 30 years, so a running/walking event was the perfect way to honor his legacy. Bruce had a quote written on the chalkboard in his classroom. It framed his life, encouraged his students, and exemplifies why we continue to strive for success.

Come join the celebration by registering or sponsoring at www.BruceWaite5K.com For questions, contact Jill Waite at info@brucewaite5k.com. Follow the event on Facebook. Check out our current sponsors online

Courtesy photo In this photo, Nancy Waite, Bruce Waite's wife crosses the finish line.