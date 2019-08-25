Signature Healthcare has an Art Extravaganza

GALION — Last Thursday evening, if you had stepped into the lobby and walked throughout Signature Healthcare, 935 Rosewood Avenue, you would have perhaps thought yourself in an art gallery rather than a long-term care/rehab facility.

Admissions and activities departments combined to showcase the artwork of various residents, staff and family members.

Carol Kable, proprietor of the Brush and Palette Art Gallery in Galion, also contributed some original paintings. Finger food, punch, and fancy decor in the dining room also added to a festive feeling.

“It is wonderful to see how much talent we have among us: paintings, sketches, sculptures and needlework,” said Terry Seymour, Quality Of Life/Activities Director, at Signature. “So many of our staff went above and beyond to make this event special for our residents, and they absolutely loved it!”

Chrissy Peoples, Admissions/Marketing Director said Signature Healthcare hosts an annual corporate-wide online art competition for all residents in more than 100 nursing facilities runs concurrently to our local show. It is called “Reflect ‘N Us,”

“Anyone can go to the Signature website and view all of the entries and vote for their favorite,” Peoples said.

