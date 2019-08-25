Rep. Riordan T. McClain completes Regional Leadership Institute

COLUMBUS — Ohio Rep. Riordan T. McClain, of Upper Sandusky, was among 36 select lawmakers to complete a leadership training program that identifies and assists emerging state and provincial leaders in the Midwest. McClain met with fellow lawmakers from Ohio, 10 other Midwestern states and three Canadian provinces on August 9-13, in Minneapolis, for The Council of State Governments’ 25th annual Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development (BILLD).

“The Bowhay Institute is one of the premier leadership training programs in the nations,” says Nebraska Sen. Sara Howard, who serves as co-chair of the institute’s steering committee. “The legislatures in the region have benefited greatly from the skills their members have gained through this unique educational experience. Many of the graduates now hold leadership positions in their states.”

“I’m very appreciative to have been selected to participate and represent Ohio in the CSG BILLD program. The lessons learned and connections made will help me to better serve my community in the Ohio House,” McClain said.

Legislators from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan were chosen to participate through a competitive, nonpartisan selection process.

BILLD was founded in 1995 to help new legislators meet the demands of federal devolution and, in many states, term limits. These two emerging as forces have highlighted the shortage of training available for legislators, a void that BILLD aims to fill.

The program of The Council of State Governments’ Midwestern Office, BILLD is held in partnership with the Center for the Study of Politics at the University if Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Seminars are conducted by Humphrey faculty, Midwestern legislative leaders and professional development experts. In addition to courses designed to develop leadership skills, the program analyzes a variety of public policy issues, including transportation, U.S.-Canada trade and the regional economy.

The program is funded through grants from foundation, organizations, and corporate sponsors and an in-kind contribution provided by the Council of state Governments’ Midwestern Office and the Humphrey School.

The Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development is named in honor of the late James Bowhay, longtime director of The Council of State Governments’ Midwestern Offices. Founded in 1933, The Council of State Governments has national headquarters in Lexington, Ky., and regional offices in Atlanta, Chicago (Lombard, III), New York City, and Sacramento, Calif. The goal of the national, nonpartisan organization is to assist and advance state government.

