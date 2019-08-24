Ohio’s No-Till Field Day is Aug. 29 in Bucyrus: Ohio’s Department of Agriculture director to speak

BUCYRUS — Ohio’s No-till Field Day is Aug. 29 at the Nathan Brause farm, 4565 Zeigler Road. The program runs 8:50 a.m. to 4 p.m. After a welcome by Jan Layman, president of Ohio No-till Council, Ohio director of agriculture, Dorothy Pelanda will have a few comments.

Our featured speaker is Rick Clark of Williamsport, Indiana. His topic is: Farm Green: Regenerative No-Tilling. He was a keynote speaker at the National No-Till Conference in January. He “farms green” on 7,000 acres he manages at Clark Land & Cattle and for his family operation. He maximizes cover crop performance and plants cash crops into green covers. His main crops are corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. In his 2-hour presentation and discussion after lunch you learn details about crop rotations, cover crop selection and how he manages to avoid applications of pesticides and fungicides.

Other key topics and speakers include:

“Managing fertilizer nutrients (after a rain-soaked year)” by Steve Culman, OSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist. Steve and Rick Clark will also discuss “What do cover crops contribute to fertility levels?”

Which cover crops should I choose, and will they suppress weeds? Three cover crops experts will answer those questions: Jay Brandt, Cody Beacom and Dwight Clary.

In field demonstrations will cover these three topics:

Cover crop plots (about 6 different mixes), Jay Brandt, Jim Hoorman and Cody Beacom;

Soil pit (looking at cover crop root growth), Jeff Glanville, NRCS soil scientist;

Planter set up and New Technology, Nathan Brause and Bill Lehmkuhl.

A catered lunch and an afternoon ice cream break are included. We are including time for one-on-one discussions.

Register Online or by Mail. Early registration is $50 per person; or on-site is $75. For high school and college students, advance registration only, $25.

For online registration, go to: ohionotillcouncil.com.

To register by mail, send a check (payable to Ohio No-Till Council) to: Bret Margraf, Seneca Conservation District, 3140 South S.R. 100, Suite D, Tiffin, OH 44883.

For the complete agenda visit: OhioNoTillCouncil.com.

Sponsors include: Dekalb Asgrow, Ohio Soybean Council, Ohio Corn Marketing Program, AgCredit, First Federal Community Bank and Burkhart Farm Center.

Palenda https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Dorothy-Palenda.jpg Palenda

Ohio’s Department of Agriculture director to speak