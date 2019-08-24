Galion police reports

Friday, Aug. 16

12:29 a.m. — A fight was reported in the 200 block of South Street.

1:06 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of South Boston Street.

8.:07 a.m. — The cabin at East Park was vandalized recently.

3:03 p.m. — Galion Building and Loan employees reported that a truck drove through the ATM drive-thru and did some damage.

3:22 p.m. — Suboxone, cigarettes and money were reportedly stolen on East Parson Street..

6:10 p.m. — A South Boston Street resident told police his dogs were being harassed by neighbors.

8:34 p.m. — Neighbors in the 300 block of Second Avenue reportedly got into a fight over dogs.

11:02 p.m. — Police received a report of domestic dispute in a South Columbus Street parking lot..

Saturday, Aug. 17

12:25 p.m. — Registration papers were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on South Boston Street.

2:06 p.m. — A warning about criminal trespassing was given to one person after domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

6:50 p.m. — Police got a report of a person yelling and cussing at the Rainbow Motel was investigated. A family member picked the person up.

Sunday, Aug. 18

4:20 p.m. — A US Bank card at Heise Park and given to police.

8:56 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of possible child abuse.

Monday, Aug. 19

1:12 p.m. — A pair of glasses were found in the East Atwood Street area.

1:37 p.m. — A cell phone found in the 600 block of North Market Street .

7:27 p.m. — A dispute between neighbors was reported in the 200 block of South Columbus Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

12:22 a.m. — A missing person report was filed for a person not heard from since Aug. 12.

9:51 a.m. — A wheelbarrow was reported stolen from a Clymer Avenue.