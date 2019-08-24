Galion police reports

Friday, Aug. 16
12:29 a.m. — A fight was reported in the 200 block of South Street.
1:06 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of South Boston Street.
8.:07 a.m. — The cabin at East Park was vandalized recently.
3:03 p.m. — Galion Building and Loan employees reported that a truck drove through the ATM drive-thru and did some damage.
3:22 p.m. — Suboxone, cigarettes and money were reportedly stolen on East Parson Street..
6:10 p.m. — A South Boston Street resident told police his dogs were being harassed by neighbors.
8:34 p.m. — Neighbors in the 300 block of Second Avenue reportedly got into a fight over dogs.
11:02 p.m. — Police received a report of domestic dispute in a South Columbus Street parking lot..
Saturday, Aug. 17
12:25 p.m. — Registration papers were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on South Boston Street.
2:06 p.m. — A warning about criminal trespassing was given to one person after domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.
6:50 p.m. — Police got a report of a person yelling and cussing at the Rainbow Motel was investigated. A family member picked the person up.
Sunday, Aug. 18
4:20 p.m. — A US Bank card at Heise Park and given to police.
8:56 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of possible child abuse.
Monday, Aug. 19
1:12 p.m. — A pair of glasses were found in the East Atwood Street area.
1:37 p.m. — A cell phone found in the 600 block of North Market Street .
7:27 p.m. — A dispute between neighbors was reported in the 200 block of South Columbus Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
12:22 a.m. — A missing person report was filed for a person not heard from since Aug. 12.
9:51 a.m. — A wheelbarrow was reported stolen from a Clymer Avenue.