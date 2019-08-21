Students in Bellville, Butler have returned to school

CLEAR FORK VALLEY — The start of the 2019 fall school season holds lots of fun things for folks in the Clear Fork Valley.

School started Tuesday and their is already new turf at the Colt Corral. The Clear Fork’s first varsity game is next Friday.

Plus, new endeavors were unveiled at all buildings.

Principals at the four schools – two elementary, middle and high school – told school board members and the public about upcoming activities at the most recent school board meeting.

Brian Brown, principal at the high school, told everybody the turf project has been completed. But though people may want to come and look, they can do just that. But they need to stay off the field for a short time, he said.

Kids at Butler Elementary School had a “chalk the walk” event Monday.

Principal Libby Nickoli said students could find “stations,” where there were boxes of chalk. The chalk was there so members of the community could come and write down their own messages, she said.

There is also going to be a tree placed at the building entrance, which will be a “kindness” tree. This will be a place people can attach messages, Nickoli said.

Stacey Swank, principal at the Bellville elementary building, said new playground equipment is almost in place there. It is located in the area formerly occupied by the 100-year old elementary building.

That building, along with the Butler elementary and the Hines Avenue building, were “deconstructed” by the J. L Irving company in the past year.

At the middle school, a book “Zero Tolerance,” will be studied. This is about a young girl who mistakenly takes her mom’s lunch to school, and opens it to find a knife. She had to talk to school officials about that problem.

This project was explained by principal Jennifer Klaus.

The middle school chooses a book each year that will be studied, she said.

School officials gave out information about financial matters, and staffing changes.

Bradd Stevens, treasurer, said one item that needs to be taken care of is a special machine that will help take care of the new turf. That item is a “gator for the turf,” donated by the athletic boosters. The gator is valued at $6,524.64, he said.

Superintendent Janice Wyckoff said teachers and other staff are in place.

She mentioned one person who is a “family consumer science” teacher. Using the term “home ec” is no longer permitted, she said. In other action, the board approved bus routes, an annual routine matter.

