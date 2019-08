Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Sunday for Crawford, Morrow, Richland, other counties

CLEVELAND — THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 599 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL OHIO ASHLAND CRAWFORD ERIE HURON KNOX LORAIN MARION MORROW RICHLAND IN NORTHEAST OHIO ASHTABULA CUYAHOGA GEAUGA HOLMES LAKE MAHONING MEDINA PORTAGE STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL WAYNE IN NORTHWEST OHIO HANCOCK LUCAS OTTAWA SANDUSKY SENECA WOOD WYANDOT IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA CRAWFORD ERIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AKRON, ASHLAND, ASHTABULA, BOWLING GREEN, BUCYRUS, CANTON, CHARDON, CLEVELAND, ERIE, FINDLAY, FREMONT, LORAIN, MANSFIELD, MARION, MEADVILLE, MEDINA, MENTOR, MILLERSBURG, MOUNT GILEAD, MOUNT VERNON, NORWALK, PORT CLINTON, RAVENNA, SANDUSKY, TIFFIN, TOLEDO, UPPER SANDUSKY, WARREN, WOOSTER, AND YOUNGSTOWN.