Hospice grief support group starting Aug. 19

ASHLAND — Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO)’s Passages Group is for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one and are looking for a safe space to process their grief, assured they are not alone.

The next series of Passages begins Monday, Aug. 19, at HNCO’s Richland County office, 2131 Park Avenue West, Suite 400, in Ontario, and at the Hospice of Knox County at 17700 Coshocton Road in Mount Vernon. The 10-week series meets Monday evenings from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Both groups are free, open to the public, and are facilitated by professional, licensed counselors—Kailey Bradley, LPCC at HNCO in Ontario, and Kathy Wantland, LSW, at Hospice of Knox County. Free individual counseling is also available at both sites for anyone living with grief.

The non-profit Hospice of North Central Ohio serves 200 patients regularly in Ashland, Knox, Richland and surrounding counties with palliative and hospice services. Additionally, free continuous bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and to anyone in the community experiencing grief. Call 800-952-2207 for more information on support groups or any of the services provided. HNCO is a partner agency of United Way.

