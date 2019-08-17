Galion area news briefs

Learn to show, market art at BPAA program

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Association (BPAA) invites to a Wednesday Aug. 21t meet-up from 6-8 p.m. at Galion Public Library. The free featured program is a session on showing and marketing art by Susan Gentille, Marketing/Development Director of Mansfield Art Center. For information, call BPAA at 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5965 or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Board of Elections to meet Monday

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 19, at 9:30 a.m. to consider petitions and other business brought before the board. The meeting is in the board office, 112 E. Mansfield St.

Council on Aging board to meet

BUCYRUS — The next meeting of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. Board of Trustees is Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Crawford County Council on Aging Office, 200 S. Spring St. Call 419-562-3050 for more information.

Galion Design Review Board meets Aug. 22

GALION — Galion’s Design Review Board will have a special meeting Aug. 22, 2019 at noon in Council Chambers. Topics to be discussed include applications from 212 Harding Way East, Galion Elks Club, Signage and Awning, and 127 North Washington St., big Four Depot, Windows and Front Doors. The public is invited to attend.

Daughters of Union Veterans hold meeting

GALION — Mary Hetter Kies Tent 91 of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, met for its regular meeting Aug. 6 at the home of Janice Cass. President, Donna Yaussy, was in charge of the meeting.

The only communication was the Ohio department General Orders #1. It was announced that the Ohio District Meeting will be held September 28, 2019 in Mount Cory, Ohio. The Relief report included: 1 flowers for deceased, 1 flowers for the ill, 26 visitations, 143 cheer cards sent and 218 volunteer hours served. It was reported that the Ohio Department Convention held June 14 and June 15, 2019 in Galion went very well. Tent 91 was host for the event.

Report was given on the recent National Convention held in Atlanta, GA. Overall the convention went very well. New National President is Sandra Millin from Pennsylvania. Discussion was held on the activities for the Ohio Department Convention in 2020. Decisions will be made at the upcoming Ohio District Meeting. For the Good of the Order, discussion on a book titled “Civil War Mascots” was discussed. The book was produced by the duvs at the recent National Convention. The mystery gift was won by Melanie Baker. Refreshments were served by Janice Cass. The next meeting will be Sept. 3 at the home of Judy Sanders. Donna Yaussy will serve as hostess.