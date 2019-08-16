Golf cart will help Galion’s school resource officer get around campus

GALION — Ralph Burwell, School Resource Officer for Galion City Schools, is equipped to patrol the school campus this year.

Several community members and organizations banded together to donate a golf cart to the Galion Police Department, which Burwell will use as transport between school buildings, parking lot patrol, and any other needs throughout the school day.

Ken Green of Galion American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 donated the cart as part of the organization’s many community outreach activities. Jim Hedges donated additional parts. Jeremy Piper, owner of Piper’s Collision Center, performed the assembly and painting, and also installed the lift kit and police lights.

The donation is valued at approximately $6,000.

“We appreciate community support like this,” Burwell said. “The SRO program has been a great partnership with the school system and the golf cart will allow me to serve students and staff more efficiently.”

