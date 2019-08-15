Two arrested in Bucyrus as deputies seek woman wanted on a warrant

BUCYRUS — On August 9, just after noon, detectives from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Metrich went to the 800 block of East Mansfield St. Bucyrus to arrest Megan C. Phillips, age 28, on a warrant on indictment.

Detectives arrested Phillips on her warrant and located suspected heroin, pills and other unknown drugs. The drugs will be sent to a lab for testing. Phillips was held on her warrant and she is facing other felony drug charges once the drugs are identified.

Also arrested after a brief foot chase was Nicholas C. Biederman, age 33. Nicholas is facing charges of obstructing of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Further charges could be filed against Binderman after test results come back from the lab.

The Bucyrus Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

Courtesy photo These items were confiscated last week as local law enforcement made an arrested in the 800 block of East Mansfield Street in Bucyrus. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Mansfield-Street-Bust.jpg Courtesy photo These items were confiscated last week as local law enforcement made an arrested in the 800 block of East Mansfield Street in Bucyrus.