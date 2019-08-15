Two arrested on multiple drug charges not far from Galion schools campus

GALION — Two people were arrested last week as the Crawford County Sheriff, Galion Police Department and served a search warrant looking for illegal narcotics in Galion.

The raid was at 615 Chiswick Place, just a few block from the Galion City Schools campus, and also involved the Galion Fire Department, Metrich, the Crestline Police Department, Crawford County Dog Warden and Crawford County Adult rotective Services.

Taken into custody was Stacey L. Cox, age 51, who was arrested on felony charges of possession of drugs (heroin), permitting drug abuse, and identity fraud. She also was wanted on an active warrant. Also arrested was Alex E. Cox, age 23,on felony charges of possession of drugs (heroin), permitting drug abuse, corrupting another with drugs, and identity fraud.

All of the counts, except for permitting drug abose were fifth-degree felonies. The charge of permitting drug abuse is a second-degree felony.

Officers seized suspected heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia while executing the search warrant.

