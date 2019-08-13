Galion utility customers can be put on budget plan

GALION — Are you having trouble paying your utility bill? August is the month in which Galion utility customers may request to be placed on a budget plan.

You must have at least 12 months of account history. The average payment for the previous 12 months of usage for your service address is calculated and you pay this amount each month. In August, customers with budget plans settle up their account if there is an outstanding balance.

Your account must be current in order to be placed on a budget plan. The signup deadline is Aug. 30.

To request a budget plan, you may call the Utility Office at 419-468-6611 or visit the office, located at 115 Harding Way East. It is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.