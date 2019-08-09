As school starts, be aware of school buses, students, laws, crosswalks, safety

BUCYRUS — Ohio school children will return to school this month..

For many, the day begins and ends by riding a school bus. The safety of the students riding to and from school and to school-sanctioned events is top priority.

From 2016 through 2018, 3,962 traffic crashes involved school buses in Ohio. During this time, four fatal crashes occurred killing four and injuring 1,268. None of those killed were on a school bus.

“All Ohioans can help make this school year a safe one,” Gov.Mike DeWine said. “School bus safety involves a commitment from motorists, parents, and children.”

“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers and motorists,” said Lt. Scott Rike, commander of the Bucyrus post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are boarding and exiting school buses.”

As the buses return to Ohio roads, the highway patrol has a few reminders: Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed and cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving.

Troopers also remind motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for school bus stops.

School buses are also required to be inspected twice a year to ensure the bus is operating properly. Every bus used to transport students is inspected before the beginning of the school year and once randomly during the year. From 2016 through 2018, the Patrol performed 121,876 inspections.

